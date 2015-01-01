Abstract

In South Korea, car insurance that includes medical coverage of traditional Korean medicine (TKM) has increased exponentially. Clinical practice guidelines (CPG) for traffic injuries were established in 2016. We aimed to revise and update de novo CPG and distribute the adapted CPG to TKM practitioners and patients. Clinical key questions from previous CPG were identified and updated regarding the grade of recommendation and level of evidence using additional evidence from the literature obtained through a systematic search and the use of the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation methodology. The dissemination and implementation of the updated CPG were conducted at the CPG Center of Korean Medicine. Ultimately, 25 recommendations based on 13 clinical key questions were developed: 2 for diagnosis, 22 for TKM treatments, and 1 for prognosis. After recognition by professional societies and certification by the CPG Center of Korean Medicine, leaflets, card news, and infographics for TKM doctors in South Korea were produced and distributed. These are the only TKM CPG for patients who have experienced traffic injuries. They are expected to contribute to standardized and evidence-based treatment using TKM and similar interventions. Moreover, disseminating the adapted CPG will promote treatment reliability and strengthen insurance coverage.

