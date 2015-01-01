Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is a public health issue in numerous countries. Oxygen supplementation is the standard and initial management for acute CO poisoning. Normobaric oxygen (NBO) and hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) therapies for CO poisoning have been discussed for several decades. NBO, one-session HBO, two-session HBO, and three-session HBO have not been clearly compared, although there are some syntheses. Therefore, this study aimed to provide an overview of various HBO therapies for CO poisoning. We searched online databases for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on this topic, and two authors individually extracted data on characteristics, mortality, headache recovery, general fatigue, memory impairment, and difficulty concentrating. Outcomes were pooled using network meta-analysis. We included eight RCTs (n = 1785) that met our eligibility criteria. Pooled estimates showed that HBO had no better outcomes than NBO. Moreover, two-session HBO seemed to have a higher general fatigue rate than NBO, and compared with one-session HBO therapy, it had a higher fatigue rate (risk ratio (RR): 1.29, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.03-1.62), memory impairment rate (RR = 1.80, 95% CI: 1.01-3.19), and concentration impairment rate (RR = 1.85, 95% CI: 1.19-2.89). HBO may be ineffective for patients with CO poisoning. Therefore, clinicians should consider the available treatment options carefully before recommending HBO to patients.

Language: en