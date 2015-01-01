Abstract

Non-fatal injuries (NFIs) due to road traffic accidents (RTAs) are a public health problem worldwide that significantly impacts the population morbidity and healthcare costs. As the demands for vehicles in developing countries, such as Malaysia, is increasing annually, the present study aims to determine the prevalence and factors associated with NFIs due to RTAs among Malaysia's adult population.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study involving 15,321 participants from the Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiological (PURE) study conducted in Malaysia. Participants reported whether they had experienced an NFI that limited their normal activities within the past 12 months. Data on risk factors for NFIs were elicited. Multiple logistic regression models were fitted to identify the associated factors.



RESULTS: Overall, 863 participants (5.6% of 15,321) reported at least 1 NFI in the past 12 months, with 303 caused by RTAs (35.1%), 270 caused by falls (31.3%) and 290 attributed to other causes (33.6%). The factors associated with higher odds of sustaining an NFI due to an RTA were being male (adjusted odd ratio (AOR) 2.08; 95% CI 1.33-3.26), having a primary (2.52; 1.40-4.55) or secondary (2.64; 1.55-4.49) level of education, being overweight to obese (1.40; 1.01-1.94), being currently employed (2.03; 1.31-3.13) and not practicing a noon nap/siesta (1.38; 1.01-1.89).



CONCLUSIONS: The occurrence of NFIs due to RTAs is highly preventable with strategic planning aimed at reducing the risk of RTAs among the Malaysian population. Interventions focusing on protecting road users, especially those who drive two-wheelers, with proactive road safety awareness and literacy campaigns, combined with strict enforcement of the existing traffic laws and behavioural modifications, may reduce the risk of NFIs following RTAs.

Language: en