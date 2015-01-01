|
Citation
Philippe AG, Goncalves A, Martinez C, Deshayes M, Charbonnier E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8262.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35886109
Abstract
In older populations, falls are responsible for decrease autonomy and increased pain and injuries. With aging, fall risk is multifactorial and associated with sarcopenia, impaired balance, falls themselves and psychological factors such as fear of falling. The objectives of the present study were: (a) to test the effects of a short multicomponent physical exercise program on fall risk and fear of falling; and (b) to analyze the relationship between fall risk and fear of falling. The participants were thirty-five older persons who were engaged in an eight-session physical exercise program. Balance (i.e., One-leg Balance Test, and Functional Reach Test), lower-limb endurance (i.e., Wall-sit Test) and fear of falling were measured before and after the multicomponent physical exercise program.
Language: en
Keywords
balance; fall risk; fear of falling; aging population; physical exercise