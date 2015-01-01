Abstract

Recently, substantial studies have increased around the topic of the tai chi fall-prevention field. Few studies, however, have revealed the current progress and hotspots under a bibliometric analysis. Therefore, the present study aimed to conduct Citespace, a significant application for bibliometric analysis, to carry out the situation and trend in this field. This study has identified the core countries are the United States, China, Australia, and England, which are also the origins of the core institutions. Besides this, we also have found two large research groups led by Li and Sherrington. Moreover, the result has revealed that J Aging Phys Act and J Am Geriatr Soc are the primary journals. Geriatrics and gerontology, sport sciences, rehabilitation, and gerontology are the leading categories. Furthermore, one of the more important findings to come out in this study are that "elderly", "Parkinson's disease", "vestibular rehabilitation", "frail patient", and "community fall prevention" are the research hotspots. "Women", "proprioception", "cognitive impairment", "dementia", "osteoarthritis", and "stroke" are the potential research trend in the future. These findings suggest that the tai chi fall-prevention field has a broad research prospect. Although several questions remain uncertain currently, it is worthy for scholars to do further study.

Language: en