Abstract

Asphyxia can be defined as an impediment to the influx of air into the respiratory tract, leading to tissue hypoxia. By restraint, we mean the use of physical, pharmacological and/or environmental means to limit the subject's ability to move. Fall prevention is the main reason restraint is used. Unfortunately, restraint can sometimes be fatal. There are few studies in the literature on this subject. We report the case of a man with Down syndrome in a psychiatric clinic found dead between the bed and the floor of the room where he was hospitalized. The analysis of the scene showed the presence of a means of a restraint, located around the man's chest and neck, which kept him tied to the bed and applied a constricting mechanical action. There was doubt as to the cause of death. For this reason, an inspection of the scene and an autopsy were carried out. Upon opening the chest, blood infiltration of the left intercostal muscles that was topographically compatible with external cutaneous excoriation (sign of restraint) became evident. In view of the danger of using restraint, it is necessary to evaluate the means of restraint as an extraordinary and not an ordinary procedure in patient management. Each patient undergoing restraint measures must be carefully monitored by specialized personnel. Greater surveillance of the nurse/patient ratio is necessary to reduce the use of restraints. In this case report, we highlight the lack of surveillance of patients subjected to restraint.

