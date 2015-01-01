Abstract

Clarifying the transition to motherhood based on the experience of mothers receiving continuity of child-rearing support is expected to promote the transition, and enhance nursing support. This study clarifies the transition process by which mothers recognize and adapt to new roles with continuity of child-rearing support in Japan. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 13 mothers who received continuity of child-rearing support. Directed content analysis based on Meleis's Transition Theory was used to analyze the results and define a framework for analyzing the transition. A theoretical framework was identified based on the Transition Theory themes. Engagement in terms of proactive involvement in pregnancy, childbirth, and child-rearing was a transition property. Maintaining the mother's well-being, building new relationships and connections, and reflecting on child-rearing in the community were transition conditions. For patterns of response, the process indicators comprised having a sense of connection with the community and reflecting on one's child-rearing objectively. Increased readiness for child-rearing and identity re-shaping were outcome indicators. The results suggest that it is important to enhance mothers' readiness for child-rearing for transition to motherhood, and to promote the reshaping of their identities through continuity of support from pregnancy to postpartum child-rearing.

