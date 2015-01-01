SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Itai M, Harada S, Nakazato R, Sakurai S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8440.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph19148440

PMID

35886291

Abstract

Clarifying the transition to motherhood based on the experience of mothers receiving continuity of child-rearing support is expected to promote the transition, and enhance nursing support. This study clarifies the transition process by which mothers recognize and adapt to new roles with continuity of child-rearing support in Japan. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 13 mothers who received continuity of child-rearing support. Directed content analysis based on Meleis's Transition Theory was used to analyze the results and define a framework for analyzing the transition. A theoretical framework was identified based on the Transition Theory themes. Engagement in terms of proactive involvement in pregnancy, childbirth, and child-rearing was a transition property. Maintaining the mother's well-being, building new relationships and connections, and reflecting on child-rearing in the community were transition conditions. For patterns of response, the process indicators comprised having a sense of connection with the community and reflecting on one's child-rearing objectively. Increased readiness for child-rearing and identity re-shaping were outcome indicators. The results suggest that it is important to enhance mothers' readiness for child-rearing for transition to motherhood, and to promote the reshaping of their identities through continuity of support from pregnancy to postpartum child-rearing.


Language: en

Keywords

parenting; mothers; support; child rearing; transition

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print