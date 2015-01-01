|
Urada LA, Nicholls MJ, Faille SR. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8449.
35886311
Nationwide, public libraries are experiencing an increase in "on-premise" opioid overdoses and other issues (e.g., suicide attempts) affecting unstably housed library users. The public library presents a unique opportunity to access an otherwise hidden population. In partnership with the San Diego Central Library, researchers led focus groups, in-depth interviews, and surveys with 63 library patrons experiencing homelessness or housing instability (n = 49) and library staff (n = 14) (January-June 2019). Using a consensus organizing framework and mixed methods approach, the researchers conducted in-depth interviews exploring the library's strengths and opportunities for patrons experiencing homelessness, the barriers to meeting their aspirations, and whether having a social worker at the library or other policy changes in government or the library could help. Specifically, participants answered inquiries about the opportunities for the library to address substance use and human trafficking. In brief surveys, library patrons and staff provided views on the patrons' educational needs, library staff's training needs, and changes needed in government or library policies.
mental health; substance use; human trafficking; treatment; homelessness; libraries; opioid use; public health crisis; social work