Abstract

(1) Background: The fear of falling (FOF) is a geriatric syndrome that causes a decrease in daily activities and personal autonomy. Its prevalence is highly variable as are the methodologies used to assess it. This study aimed at estimating the prevalence and describing the main determinants of FOF in older adults attending a geriatric day hospital. (2) Methods: Descriptive, cross-sectional study of individuals aged ≥70 years, who attended an ambulatory functional rehabilitation group in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. FOF was assessed using the Activities-Specific Balance Confidence (ABC) scale. Other recorded outcomes were: sex, age, marital status, living alone, level of education, degree of autonomy, pain, previous falls, visual acuity, and signs of depression. Prevalence was estimated overall and according to the possible determinants. (3) Results: The study included 62 individuals (66.1% women), with a prevalence of fear of falling of 38.7% (95% CI 26.2-51.2%). The identified determinants were pain (OR = 7.4, 95% CI 1.4-39.7), a history of falls (OR = 25.3, 95% CI 2.1-303.4), poor visual acuity (OR = 5.6, 95% CI 1.0-29.8), and signs of depression (OR = 19.3, 95% CI 1.4-264.3). (4) Conclusions: The prevalence and determinants of fear of falling in older adults attending geriatric day hospitals were similar to those described in those dwelling in the community.

Language: en