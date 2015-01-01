|
Lesinskiene S, Kinčinienė O, Šambaras R, Žilinskas E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8604.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35886454
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicidality among adolescents is a global mental health issue. However, the post-suicidal care of minors is insufficient and lacks complexity, as repeated attempts occur. Further, little is known about the social (i.e., family setting) and psychological (for example, exposure to bullying, suicidality, or addiction within a close environment) backgrounds of minors who engage in suicidal behavior in Lithuania. Thus, the aim of our study was to evaluate and compare psychosocial factors that may influence minors' decisions to attempt suicide for the first time and then repeatedly and to extract notes for future clinical practice.
adolescents; attempted suicide; follow-up care