Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicidality among adolescents is a global mental health issue. However, the post-suicidal care of minors is insufficient and lacks complexity, as repeated attempts occur. Further, little is known about the social (i.e., family setting) and psychological (for example, exposure to bullying, suicidality, or addiction within a close environment) backgrounds of minors who engage in suicidal behavior in Lithuania. Thus, the aim of our study was to evaluate and compare psychosocial factors that may influence minors' decisions to attempt suicide for the first time and then repeatedly and to extract notes for future clinical practice.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data from 187 cases of suicide attempts by minors treated at the Children's Hospital of Vilnius University Santara Clinics from January 2011 to January 2018 was obtained and analyzed.



RESULTS: The data showed that 48.7% of minors hospitalized because of a suicide attempt had a history of previous suicide attempts. Minors who attempted suicide repeatedly were more often engaged in non-suicidal self-injurious behavior (p = 0.033). Further, a small number had experienced suicide within their close surroundings (p = 0.045). The comparative analysis did not reveal any significant differences in psychosocial backgrounds between first-time attempters and those who attempted suicide for at least a second time.



CONCLUSIONS: Social and psychological support after a suicide attempt in a pediatric setting is lacking efficiency, as minors who repeatedly attempt suicide suffer from similar psychosocial burdens. Complex and targeted follow-up care is needed.

