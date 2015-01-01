Abstract

The Netherlands has a unique system for promoting child and youth health, known as the preventive Child and Youth Healthcare service (CYH). The CYH makes an important contribution to the development and health of children and young people by offering (anticipatory) information, immunisation, and screening, identifying care needs and providing preventive support to children and their families from birth up to the age of 18 years. The CYH is offered free of charge and offers basic preventive care to all children and special preventive care to children who grow up in disadvantaged situations, such as children growing up in poverty or in a family where one of the members has a chronic health condition. Basic care is supported by 35 evidence-based guidelines and validated screening tools. Special care is supported by effective interventions. The impact of the CYH is high. It is estimated that every EUR 1 spent on the CYH provides EUR 11 back. Although the Dutch CYH is a solid public health system with a reach of up to 95% among young children, the access to this service could be further improved by paying more attention to health literacy, making special care available to all children in need and improving transmural and integrated care coordination. In addition, the generation of nationwide data could help to demonstrate the impact of the CYH and will direct and prioritise the necessary care. By continuously developing care on the basis of new (scientific) insights and (societal) issues, the CYH will continue to offer all children in the Netherlands the best preventive healthcare.

Language: en