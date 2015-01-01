SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Čepulienė AA, Skruibis P. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8740.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph19148740

35886590

BACKGROUND: A loved one's loss due to suicide can be a traumatic experience and trigger a complex grief process. Although spirituality, defined as a search for the Sacred in a broad sense, can be a resource and an obstacle in coping with the suicide bereavement process, there is a gap in scientific understanding of the role spirituality plays during the process.

METHODS: To explore the role of spirituality in people bereaved by suicide, we recruited 11 women who lost a life partner due to suicide. We conducted semi-structured interviews and analyzed the data using reflexive thematic analysis.

RESULTS: We identified the following three themes: spirituality is a supportive resource that can be reached for or achieved without conscious involvement; spirituality provides helpful ways to cope with grief; spirituality makes the grief process more difficult.

CONCLUSIONS: Spirituality, if personally meaningful and supported by others, can function as a resource after a loved one's suicide and even add to post-traumatic growth after the loss. On the contrary, spirituality-related issues, such as stigmatization and a lack of personally meaningful traditions, can distress the bereaved. Difficult spiritual experiences and questions can become an intricate part of the grief process.


religion; postvention; religious coping; spiritual coping; spirituality; suicide bereavement

