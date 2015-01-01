|
Čepulienė AA, Skruibis P. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8740.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35886590
BACKGROUND: A loved one's loss due to suicide can be a traumatic experience and trigger a complex grief process. Although spirituality, defined as a search for the Sacred in a broad sense, can be a resource and an obstacle in coping with the suicide bereavement process, there is a gap in scientific understanding of the role spirituality plays during the process.
Language: en
religion; postvention; religious coping; spiritual coping; spirituality; suicide bereavement