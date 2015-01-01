|
Choate P, Tortorelli C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8754.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35886606
BACKGROUND: Attachment theory is an established theoretical understanding of the intimate relationships between parental figures and children. The theory frames the ways in which a child can be supported to develop within a secure base that prepares them for adulthood, including entering into and sustaining intimate relationships. The theory, built on the work of John Bowlby following World War II, has extensive literature supporting its application across multiple cultures and nations, although its roots are heavily tied to Eurocentric familial understandings. However, the theory has also been heavily criticized as not being appropriate for child intervention decision-making. Further, its application to Indigenous caregiving systems is also under question. Yet courts rely heavily on applying the theory to questions of sustaining Indigenous children in non-Indigenous care when return to biological parents is deemed impossible.
Language: en
child welfare; attachment theory; best interests of the Indigenous child; Indigenous child welfare; Indigenous parenting