Citation
Hussenoeder FS, Conrad I, Pabst A, Luppa M, Stein J, Engel C, Zachariae S, Zeynalova S, Yahiaoui-Doktor M, Glaesmer H, Hinz A, Witte V, Wichmann G, Kirsten T, Löffler M, Villringer A, Riedel-Heller SG. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8773.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35886625
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Research shows a connection between stress and depression, but there is little differentiation between areas of stress, making it difficult to identify and address specific areas in the context of public health measures. We utilized a multi-dimensional approach to chronic stress to better understand the relationship between different areas of stress and depression.
Keywords
|
depression; CES-D; chronic stress; public mental health; TICS