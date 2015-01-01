Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research shows a connection between stress and depression, but there is little differentiation between areas of stress, making it difficult to identify and address specific areas in the context of public health measures. We utilized a multi-dimensional approach to chronic stress to better understand the relationship between different areas of stress and depression.



METHODS: We conducted linear regression analyses and used data from a sub-sample of the LIFE-Adult-Study (N = 1008) to analyze the connection between nine different areas of chronic stress (TICS) and depression (CES-D). In the second analysis, we controlled for sociodemographic variables, personality, physical activity, and social support.



RESULTS: There was a significant positive association between the stress domains Excessive Demands from Work, Lack of Social Recognition, Social Isolation, and Chronic Worrying and depression and a significant negative association between Pressure to Perform and depression. After adding control variables, only Pressure to Perform, Social Isolation, and Chronic Worrying remained significant predictors.



CONCLUSIONS: By focusing on the connections between chronic stress and depression, researchers can help identify the areas that matter most and contribute to the creation of meaningful and efficient interventions. On the basis of our results, measures for the prevention of depression that focus on the reduction of worrying and social isolation are recommended.

