|
Citation
|
Iverson KM, Danitz SB, Low SK, Knetig JA, Doyle KW, Bruce LAE. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8793.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35886645
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a common concern among military Veterans that negatively impacts health. The United States' Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has launched a national IPV Assistance Program (IPVAP) to provide comprehensive services to Veterans, their families and caregivers, and VHA employees who use or experience IPV. Grounded in a holistic, Veteran-centered psychosocial rehabilitation framework that guides all facets of the program, the IPVAP initiated the pilot implementation of a novel intervention called Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE). This evidence-based, person-centered, trauma-informed, and empowerment-oriented brief counseling intervention is designed to support those who experience IPV and to improve their psychosocial wellbeing. This program evaluation study describes clinical outcomes from patients who participated in a pilot implementation of RISE in routine care. We examined changes in general self-efficacy, depression, and valued living, as well as treatment satisfaction among patients who received RISE and completed program evaluation measures at VHA facilities during the pilot.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; treatment; self-efficacy; Veterans; Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)