|
Citation
|
Hoffmann JP. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8818.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35886673
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Psychoactive substance use is a transient behavior among many adolescents and diminishes as they mature, but some engage in heavy forms of substance use, which increases their risk of health and behavioral challenges. A consistent predictor of substance use among youth is family structure, with adolescents living in single-parent, stepparent, or no-parent families at higher risk than others of several forms of substance use. The objective of this research was to investigate whether unstructured socializing mediated the association between family structure and heavy alcohol or substance use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
family structure; heavy alcohol use; heavy substance use; single parent; unstructured socializing