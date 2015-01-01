Abstract

AIMS: A series of podcasts and videos was created to assist medical students with learning about suicide prevention. The aim of this research was to explore medical students experiences of using a suicide prevention learning resource.



METHODS: A multimedia repository of learning resources for suicide prevention was designed and created for use across all years of the medical programme at The University of Auckland. Emphasis was placed on ensuring that the resource was culturally safe. The impact of the learning resource was evaluated with a qualitative approach using focus group methodology. Two focus groups were audio-recorded, transcribed and a thematic analysis was conducted employing three cycles of coding.



RESULTS: Three themes were identified: perceiving that suicide is complex and sensitive; tailoring knowledge to match students' developmental stage and context; and elements that facilitated interaction with the resource.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide is unsurprisingly a challenging topic for medical students. The students in this study actively engaged with this resource on suicide prevention, which supplemented their core learning of the topic. Early access to resources developed in a culturally safe way within a spiral curriculum empowers students to understand that they have an important contribution to make in preventing suicide. This may prepare them for encountering suicide with peers, family members and in clinical practice.

