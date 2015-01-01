|
Freiberger E. J. Aging Phys. Act. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Kinetics Publishers)
35894987
Due to the demographic aging, new events are coming more into the medical focus. The change from disease-oriented to function-related geriatric medicines under the umbrella of healthy aging (World Health Organization, 2015) puts sudden events as "falls or even injurious falls" right into the middle of geriatric prevention and rehabilitation activities (World Health Organization, 2008). Due to several global initiatives (American Geriatrics Society, British Geriatrics Society, and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Panel on Falls Prevention, 2001; Clemson et al., 2010; Guirguis-Blake et al., 2018; Medical Advisory Secretariat, 2008), it is now widely accepted that 28%-38% of the population over 65 years fall at least once annually, with a high percentage falling several times. As age increases, the rates of falls tend to increase as well, suggesting an age-related increase in fall risk rising up to nearly 50% in the age group 80 years and above. Falls are posing a burden to the public health care system and to older persons themselves as in up to 30% of falls cause mild-to-severe injuries, and in some cases even cause death. Injuries after a fall event can lead to prolonged use of health care service including high health care costs (Montero-Odasso et al., 2021). The estimated annual costs for fall-related medical services range from $31.3 billion dollars to $49.5 billion dollars in the United States (Haddad et al., 2019; Houry et al., 2016).
