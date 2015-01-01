|
Citation
|
Cook CE, Rhon D. J. Knee Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35896420
|
Abstract
|
Musculoskeletal injuries are responsible for exorbitant medical costs to the U.S. government, including service-connected disability and compensation.[1] Noncombat musculoskeletal injuries may account for nearly 60% of the military's limited duty days. In particular, lower limb (e.g., knee and ankle) injuries in the military are substantially higher than the general population.[2] [3] The high prevalence and the unique physical demands that are placed on military service members has warranted further study on knee-related musculoskeletal injuries in the U.S. military.
Language: en