Abstract

Musculoskeletal injuries are responsible for exorbitant medical costs to the U.S. government, including service-connected disability and compensation.[1] Noncombat musculoskeletal injuries may account for nearly 60% of the military's limited duty days. In particular, lower limb (e.g., knee and ankle) injuries in the military are substantially higher than the general population.[2] [3] The high prevalence and the unique physical demands that are placed on military service members has warranted further study on knee-related musculoskeletal injuries in the U.S. military.



In this special issue, the second of our military series, we focus on rare but troublesome distal hamstring injuries and tendon ruptures, posterior tibial tendon dysfunction and tarsal tunnel syndrome after ankle sprains, concurrent anterior cruciate ligament and cartilage injury, unicompartmental osteoarthritis management, and treatment of cartilage defects of the knee in military tactical athletes. Two of the studies involved a detailed analyses using data from the Military Health System Data Repository along with unique perspectives from surgical and rehabilitation specialists. We are grateful to all of the authors for contributing their time and expertise into this two part series, the reviewers who provided useful recommendations, and the Journal of Knee Surgery's commitment to improving science around military knee and ankle injuries.

Language: en