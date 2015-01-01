Abstract

Background and Objectives: The worldwide increase in electric bike (E-bike) and powered scooter (P-scooter) use in recent years has been accompanied by an increase in associated injuries to riders. The aim of this study was to evaluate trends in the incidence and types of E-bikes and P-scooter-related injuries in riders evacuated to a tertiary ED.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional design was used. The cohort included 1234 patients referred to the emergency department (ED) of a tertiary medical center in 2014-2020 for injuries sustained while riding an E-bike or P-scooter. Demographic, clinical, and injury data were collected from the medical files, and injury rates were evaluated over time.



RESULTS: The results showed that the annual number of ED visits by injured E-bike and P-scooter riders increased steadily over the study period concomitant with an increase in ED referrals for hospitalization, indicating severe injury. The upper and lower extremities were the most frequent anatomic sites of injury in every year of the study, with variations among the different age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest a need for safety regulations for riders who operate two-wheel powered vehicles, such as licensing requirements and mandatory protective gear, especially for anatomic sites most at risk.

