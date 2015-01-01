Abstract

An error occurred in the article by Andrews AL et al, titled "Pediatric Firearm Injury Mortality Epidemiology" published in the March 2022 issue of Pediatrics (2022;149(3):e2021052739; doi:10.1542/peds.2021-052739).



On page 1, a sentence in the Abstract read: "In 2019, firearm injuries surpassed motor vehicle collisions to become the leading cause of death for youth aged 0 to 19 years in the United States." This should have read: "In 2019, firearm injuries surpassed motor vehicle collisions to become the leading cause of death for youth aged 0-19 years in the United States, after excluding deaths due to prematurity and congenital anomalies."



On page 2, column 3, sentence 2 read: "MVC mortality rates are used as a comparator group because MVC has been the leading cause of death for youth in the United States for decades.1" This should have read: "MVC mortality rates are used as a comparator group because MVC...

Language: en