Abstract

Despite the tremendous evidence of the harmful effects of maternal filicide on the lives of offenders, there is a scarcity on studies of their negative emotions and personal wellbeing especially in sub-Saharan Africa. Thus, this study was primarily aimed at assessing the prevalence of negative emotions experienced by filicide mothers and how they were associated with personal wellbeing in Rwanda. With an institutional-based cross-sectional study design, we measured the symptoms of anxiety, anger, shame, guilt, depression and personal well-being in a convenient sample of 55 filicidal mothers (mean age = 26.69; SD = 6.88) who were incarcerated in Nyarugenge prison. SPSS (version 24) was used to compute descriptive, Pearson correlation, independent t-test and regression analyses. The results indicated that the rates of shame were (100%), guilt (98.2%), anxiety (92.7%), depression (92.7%), low happiness and satisfaction with life (81.8%), and anger was (76.4%) in the current sample. Based on age category, there was no significant difference in anger scores, depression, guilt, shame and personal well-being scores between young and adult filicide mothers (p>.05). Young filicide mothers (M = 14.55, SD = 4.03), on the other hand, had higher anxiety scores than adult filicide mothers (M = 11.57, SD = 4.72), t = 2.52, p =.015. Finally, anxiety (β = -.507, t = -3.478, p =.001) and age (β = -.335, t = -2.685, p <.001) were negatively associated with personal well-being. The results emerged from this study highlight that filicide mothers experience substantial negative emotions and poor personal wellbeing regardless of their age category. However, poor personal wellbeing was associated with anxiety and age. Based on these results, mental health professionals should examine their mental state with respect to negative emotions and initiate programs that decrease the emotions as well as increase personal well-being.

Language: en