Abstract

A firefighter in the wildland fields spends an average of 8 to 16 h during which he encounters enormous physical effort and very demanding outdoor conditions of high temperatures. Research shows that the most common injuries are due to the occurrence of heat stress, and not due to lack of protection against burns. Therefore, for this very specific field of firefighting, it is necessary to provide clothing that will, in addition to adequate flame protection, provide good comfort properties such as lightweight suits, good porosity and breathability, so that gaseous sweat and heat generated by body heating can be released into the environment. The aim of this study was to determine the influence of structural parameters of multi-weft woven fabrics on two mutually contradictory properties-breathability and thermal protection. When designing fabrics, the goal was to produce a structure with a high proportion of volume pores, which, regardless of the increased volume of the fabric, insure the fabric mass would be acceptably small. Volume pores in the fabric have two roles-as a heat insulator and as an inhibitor of the breathability of the material. The analysis of the obtained results showed that the thickness and mass of the fabric have a greater influence on the water vapor resistance, while the heat transmission property is more affected by the thickness, porosity and fiber content.

Language: en