Gonzales L, Kois LE, Chen C, López-Aybar L, McCullough B, McLaughlin KJ. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
35895839
OBJECTIVE: The term "serious mental illness" (SMI) is widely used across research, practice, and policy settings. However, there is no consistent operational definition, and its reliability has not been systematically evaluated. The purpose of this review was to provide a comprehensive qualitative content analysis of "SMI" empirical research, including study and sample characteristics and SMI operational definitions. These data can provide important considerations for how stakeholders conceptualize SMI.
Language: en
Public policy issues; Attitudes toward mental illness; Mental health systems/hospitals; Serious mental illness; Stigma/discrimination; Treatment assessment & planning