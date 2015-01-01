Abstract

The recent implementation of 988 as a behavioral crisis hotline is a critical opportunity for improving crisis care across the United States. The bold vision for 988 is to offer individuals experiencing a mental health crisis a rapid entry into a coordinated crisis system and reduce reliance on 911 (and prevent a police response when it is not warranted). In this Open Forum, the authors suggest that mental health professionals have a role to play in educating their clients about when to use 988. Promoting 988 will also depend on answering key questions about what constitutes a crisis and how 988 is being implemented at a local level.



Keywords: Suicide prevention

Language: en