Abstract

This study aims to understand the experiences of obstetric violence experienced by Embera women during childbirth at healthcare facilities in the city of Medellin, Colombia. Employing a qualitative, ethnographic approach, semi-structured interviews were conducted with nine indigenous Embera women between February and March of 2020. The data indicate these women, members of the largest indigenous community in Medellín, experience similar forms of obstetric violence to non-indigenous women, which might be explained by the authoritarian medical habitus and a health system that prioritizes market forces. However, the data also reveal that indigenous women experience a specific form of this phenomenon: a lack of respect or cultural sensitivity, stemming from the process of colonialism to which indigenous peoples have been subjected. This dynamic continues to be expressed during delivery in healthcare childbirth settings via ignorance and disregard for indigenous ancestral knowledge, which can be understood as microaggressions that occur frequently but are difficult to identify.



El objetivo de este estudio es comprender las experiencias frente a la violencia obstétrica que vivieron las mujeres emberas durante la atención del parto en servicios de salud de la ciudad de Medellín, Colombia. A través de un abordaje cualitativo de tipo etnográfico, con entrevistas semiestructuradas realizadas a nueve mujeres indígenas emberas entre febrero y marzo de 2020, se identificó que estas mujeres, representantes del grupo más grande de los pueblos indígenas en Medellín, experimentan formas de violencia obstétrica similares a las vividas por mujeres occidentalizadas, que pueden ser explicadas por el habitus médico autoritario, y por un sistema de salud que privilegia las lógicas del mercado. Sin embargo, esta investigación amplía la comprensión de la violencia obstétrica al identificar que las mujeres indígenas experimentan otra forma particular de este fenómeno: la falta de respeto o sensibilidad cultural, lo cual deviene del proceso de colonialidad vivido por los pueblos originarios, y que hoy en día se expresa en el contexto de la atención al parto, bajo formas como el desconocimiento y desprecio de los saberes ancestrales que las mujeres de las comunidades indígenas aún conservan y que podemos comprender como microagresiones comunes y ambiguas.

Language: es