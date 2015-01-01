Abstract

Aiming to improve the situation where a firefighting robot is affected by conditions of space and complex terrain, a small four-track, four-drive articulated tracked fire-extinguishing robot is designed, which can flexibly perform fire detection and fire extinguishing tasks in a narrow space and complex terrain environment. Firstly, the overall structure of the robot is established. Secondly, the mathematical model of the robot's motion is analyzed. On this basis, the kinematics simulation is carried out by using ADAMS, and the motion of the robot is analyzed when it overcomes obstacles. Finally, the prototype was produced and tested experimentally. The robot has good obstacle-surmounting ability and excellent stability, is a reasonable size, and can perform various firefighting tasks well.

