Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the psychological and behavioral problems and related influencing factors in children and adolescents during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic.



METHODS: China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang Data, PubMed, and Web of Science were searched using the method of subject search for articles published up to March 31, 2022, and related data were extracted for Scoping review.



RESULTS: A total of 3 951 articles were retrieved, and 35 articles from 12 countries were finally included. Most of the articles were from the journals related to pediatrics, psychiatry, psychology, and epidemiology, and cross-sectional survey was the most commonly used research method. Psychological and behavioral problems in children and adolescents mainly included depression/anxiety/stress, sleep disorder, internet behavior problems, traumatic stress disorder, and self-injury/suicide. Influencing factors were analyzed from the three aspects of socio-demographic characteristics, changes in living habits, and ways of coping with COVID-19.



CONCLUSIONS: During the COVID-19 epidemic, the psychological and behavioral problems of children and adolescents in China and overseas are severe. In the future, further investigation and research can be carried out based on relevant influencing factors to improve the psychological and behavioral problems.



目的 探讨新型冠状病毒肺炎（coronavirus disease 2019，COVID-19）流行期间儿童和青少年的心理行为问题及影响因素，为相关问题的防治提供参考依据。 方法 检索中国知网、万方知识数据服务平台、PubMed和Web of Science数据库，采用主题检索方式，检索时间为建库至2022年3月31日，提取相关文献数据进行Scoping综述。 结果 共检索到文献3 951篇，最终纳入35篇，来自12个国家，多数文献来源于儿科学、精神病学、心理学及流行病学相关主题期刊，研究方法大多数采用横断面调查研究。儿童和青少年的心理行为问题主要包括抑郁/焦虑/压力、睡眠问题、网络行为问题、创伤后应激障碍和自伤/自杀5种。影响因素分别从社会人口学特征、生活方式的改变和COVID-19的应对方式3个方面进行分析。 结论 COVID-19流行期间，国内外儿童和青少年的心理行为问题形势严峻，未来可以通过相关影响因素进一步开展调查研究来改善相关心理行为问题。

