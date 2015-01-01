Abstract

In-vehicle intersection warning systems represent a promising approach for informing drivers of potential danger to reduce crashes and improve intersection safety. However, there is limited research on drivers' eco-driving performances, such as fuel consumption and emission, when drivers adapt their behaviors to the systems. In this study, an innovative two-stage in-vehicle intersection warning system was proposed to reduce red-light running (RLR) violations. Forty-five drivers participated in a simulated driving experiment and their driving performances at the intersections were evaluated to examine the effectiveness of the warning system. The measures included stop/go decision, RLR rate, average speed and deceleration, brake transition time, brake level, fuel consumption, and emission of CO and NOx. The results indicated that the warning system had a positive effect on drivers' safe driving and eco-driving performances, such as reducing the RLR rate, advancing and smoothing the deceleration and reducing fuel consumption and emission. Moreover, the impact of warning on drivers' performances varied with the time to the onset of yellow light. The research has practical implications for the automobile industry to use vehicle-to-infrastructure technology in the design of in-vehicle warning systems to improve driver behaviors at intersections.

