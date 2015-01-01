Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) has been a major public health threat long before COVID-19. However, the pandemic has removed protective measures from victims, while heightening risk factors associated with IPV. Emergency department providers are often the initial point of contact in the health care system for IPV victims; therefore, knowledge of current screening guidelines and best practices in assessment and management of IPV is essential. The purpose of this case report is to present a missed opportunity involving IPV in an emergency department during the COVID-19 pandemic and to discuss the lessons learned with the aim of educating health care providers on the subtle signs of IPV and current screening guidelines.

