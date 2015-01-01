Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pediatric poisoning is a public health problem worldwide. The objective of this study was to establish the characteristics of pediatric cases of poisoning seen at the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) of a hospital in Chile.



POPULATION AND METHODS: The medical records of patients diagnosed with poisoning and admitted to the PICU between 2013 and 2017 were reviewed.



RESULTS: A total of 105 cases were identified, who account for 3% of all admissions recorded in the study period. Patients' median age was 10 years. In total, 73.3% of cases were female patients; 51% of cases were associated with intentional poisoning; and 83% were caused by drug exposure. The most common drugs identified were antidepressants (11.2%) and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (10.7%). Intake was the most frequent route of exposure (93%). The average length of stay in the PICU was 1.3 days. One patient required intubation and another required hemodialysis in the PICU. Statistically significant relationships were established between patient sex and the circumstance of exposure and between the patient's psychiatric condition and the number of toxic substances ingested.



CONCLUSIONS: Most poisoning cases seen at the PICU were intentional and occurred in female patients, who had a psychiatric condition. The most common drugs identified were antidepressants and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Language: en