Melkam M, Demilew D, Kassew T, Fanta B, Yitayih S, Alemu K, Muhammed Y, Getnet B, Abetu E, Tarekegn GE, Oumer M, Nenko G. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e507.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35902853
BACKGROUND: Substance use is referring to the use of psychoactive substances like chat, cigarettes, alcohol, and others. The use of substances particularly (alcohol, chat, and cigarette) is a major mental health burden in developing countries including Ethiopia among youth. Suicide ideation and an attempt are thinking or trying to kill oneself that facilitates the act of a person intentionally causing his or her death. Suicide is one of the most serious mental health problems and has a great social impact in the world as it is currently the third leading cause of death for youth. Youth is defined as the period of life between childhood and maturity with an age interval of (15-25).
Substance use; Youth; Ethiopia; Suicidal ideation and attempt