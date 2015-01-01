Abstract

As a profession, we guard the borders between health and disease, and sometimes we bear the wounds of conflict, which we diligently bandage. Over time, the wounds become deeper and more numerous, but we learn to soldier on. Now and then, we see a glimpse of a colleague bleeding through their bandages. Sometimes, they accept help; often, they don't. Mostly, they retreat into the dark and pull another layer over their wounds before they face another day. Sometimes they are so numb with exhaustion and trauma that the wound no longer has any meaning, and they stop feeling the sting. And sometimes the wounds fester into their bodies and minds and hearts, and they lose the capacity to see what this means. They do not see the danger. They do not have the words to speak. And when they fall in the field none of us know why and all of us weep.



I have always avoided using the metaphors of battle. I have never wanted to be a crusader. Health should be nurtured, patients supported, families comforted. But in the last few years the imagery of battle has become stronger. Perhaps it is the words of our politicians castigating us for our lack of resilience. Or the patients who spit vitriol at our staff.



Our managers drive us longer, harder, and further until we buckle under the weight of their expectations. The trauma is coming from all sides. From our communities, our profession, and even ourselves.

