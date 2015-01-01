SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Behler AC, George N, Collibee C, Hamilton L, Oleson EB, Thamotharan S. Cult. Health Sex. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13691058.2022.2089734

35900895

Queer, Black womxn experience sexual assault at an alarming rate in the USA leading to adverse mental and physical health outcomes in survivors. A synthesis of the literature was conducted to understand their unique lived experiences and needs. This article proposes an adapted Meyer's Minoritised Stress framework to understand salient clinical factors impacting Queer, Black womxn sexual assault survivors, including those associated with multiple minoritised identities: Queer-based trauma, race-based trauma, cultural betrayal trauma, and misogynoir. Given the high rates of victimisation, marginalisation and discrimination, psychologists and others working with members of this population should engage with and address these factors to provide culturally responsive, sexually affirming and effective mental health treatment and care.


mental health; sexual violence; Black women; minority stress; queer

