Abstract

Driver Assistance System has proved to be the best alternative to the autonomous vehicles in countries like India which has heavy and irregular traffic conditions. It is a challenging task for a machine to visually understand the traffic scenes in a complex environment. To develop a machine learning algorithm for such an environment, there is a need of a dataset that may provide the correct information of the traffic scene. The proposed dataset, DATS_2022, is a comprehensive dataset for object detection specific to Indian traffic scenario. The dataset consists of images captured using a high-resolution camera in an android phone. The images are annotated using a free, open-source tool. XML files for these annotations are generated and saved which are used to extract the labels for training various machine learning algorithms. DATS_2022 is a complete dataset with images from rural as well as urban Indian traffic scenes. The dataset consists of more than 10000 images with 45object classes. There are more than 7000 annotations in different formats along with the dataset till the submission of this work. It aims to support research in the area of object detection and classification using deep and machine learning algorithms.

Language: en