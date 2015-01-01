|
Citation
|
Islam S, Kaner E, Price-Wolf J, Grube JW, Lipperman-Kreda S. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 238: e109572.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35901532
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The onset of alcohol use during adolescence is associated with concurrent and subsequent related problems. Research on drinking contexts that underly these key first-time experiences and how they differ by initiation type is needed. The current study examined the physical, social, and situational characteristics of three types of initiation: first drink, first heavy episodic drinking (HED), and first intoxication and considered variations between early and later initiating adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Alcohol use; Early Initiation; Heavy drinking; Mixed methods