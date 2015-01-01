|
Citation
|
Karriker-Jaffe KJ, Drabble LA, Li L, Munroe C, Mericle AA, Trocki KF, Hughes TL. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 238: e109567.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35901534
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Differences in alcohol, tobacco, and other drug (ATOD) use by sexual identity vary across samples of women recruited using different sampling methods. We used propensity score (PS) weighting methods to address two methodological questions: (1) Do disparities between sexual minority women (SMW) and heterosexual women persist when differences in risk and protective factors are similarly distributed between groups, and (2) Does accounting for SMW-specific resiliency factors impact differences between non-probability samples of SMW? METHODS: Four samples included SMW from a longitudinal study with a nonprobability sample (n = 373), a national general population panel sample (n = 373), and a national LGBTQ-specific panel sample (n = 311), as well as a national probability sample of heterosexual women (n = 446). Between-groups analyses using double-robust PS weighted models estimated differences in ATOD use under hypothetical conditions in which samples have similar risk and protective factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use disorder; Alcohol, tobacco and other drug (ATOD) use; Propensity score methods; Sampling methodology; Sexual minority women