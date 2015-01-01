SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Murray J, Mora CJ, Malik A. Environ. Sci. Technol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Chemical Society)

DOI

10.1021/acs.est.2c04068

PMID

35900815

Abstract

Inequality, modern slavery, greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change are embroidered together in complex feedback loops (1) (Figure 1). Untangling these complex relationships is fundamental to making progress on many United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) working to address inequality and enable a more equitable society. In this Viewpoint, we suggest that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and modern slavery are both underpinned by, and a result of, inequality and together have a profound effect on climate change.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

sustainable development; climate change; greenhouse gas emissions; inequality; modern slavery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print