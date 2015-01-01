Abstract

Inequality, modern slavery, greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change are embroidered together in complex feedback loops (1) (Figure 1). Untangling these complex relationships is fundamental to making progress on many United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) working to address inequality and enable a more equitable society. In this Viewpoint, we suggest that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and modern slavery are both underpinned by, and a result of, inequality and together have a profound effect on climate change.



