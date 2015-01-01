|
Citation
Charvet C, Boutron I, Morvan Y, Le Berre C, Touboul S, Gaillard R, Fried E, Chevance A. Evid. Based Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35902215
Abstract
QUESTION: Although mental pain is present in many mental disorders and is a predictor of suicide, it is rarely investigated in research or treated in care. A valid tool to measure it is a necessary first step towards better understanding, predicting and ultimately relieving this pain. STUDY SELECTION AND ANALYSIS: Following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, we performed a systematic review to identify all published standardised measures of mental pain. We used qualitative content analysis to evaluate the similarity of each measure, quantified via Jaccard Index scores ranging from no similarity (0) to full similarity (1). Finally, using the Consensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement INstruments (COSMIN) methodology, we evaluated each measure's development (assessing 35 features), its content validity (31 features) and if the latter was rated at least adequate, its other psychometric properties.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide & self-harm; substance misuse; adult psychiatry; anxiety disorders; depression & mood disorders