Cao RC, Chen XC, Yin L, Huang HL, Wan WZ, Li Y, Hu JM. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 38(2): 239-245.

(Copyright © 2022, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)

10.12116/j.issn.1004-5619.2020.100802

35899513

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the epidemiological characteristics of antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) in young men in Chengdu and explore the characteristics and risks of violence.

METHODS: Stratified random sampling was used to conduct a self-assessment questionnaire survey in 4 108 males aged from 18 to 34 in Chengdu, including general demographic characteristics, structured clinical interview for the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders-Ⅳ axis Ⅱ disorders (SCID-Ⅱ) personality disorder screen questionnaire, violence questionnaire, psychosis screening questionnaire (PSQ), Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and drug use. χ(2) test, univariate and multivariate logistic regression were used for analysis and odds ratio (OR) was calculated.

RESULTS: The positive rate of ASPD was 5.91%, which was associated with young age, unmarried, unemployment state, low educational level, violent behavior, psychotic symptoms, alcohol and drug use (P<0.05). Young men with ASPD also had a risk (P<0.05) of violence (OR was 8.51), multiple violence (OR was 16.57), injury (OR was 6.68), intentional violence (OR was 11.41), etc., the risk decreased after controlling for psychotic symptoms and substance abuse, but was still statistically significant.

CONCLUSIONS: The risk of violence, severe violence and intentional violence in young men in Chengdu is high, and psychotic symptoms and substance abuse increase the risk of ASPD violence and relate characteristics.


Humans; Male; Comorbidity; risk assessment; violence; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Alcoholism/epidemiology; *Substance-Related Disorders/diagnosis/epidemiology; antisocial personality disorder; Antisocial Personality Disorder/diagnosis/epidemiology; Chengdu; epidemiologic study; forensic psychiatry; substance abuse

