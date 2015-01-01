|
Citation
Cao RC, Chen XC, Yin L, Huang HL, Wan WZ, Li Y, Hu JM. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 38(2): 239-245.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
35899513
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To investigate the epidemiological characteristics of antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) in young men in Chengdu and explore the characteristics and risks of violence.
Language: zh
Keywords
Humans; Male; Comorbidity; risk assessment; violence; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Alcoholism/epidemiology; *Substance-Related Disorders/diagnosis/epidemiology; antisocial personality disorder; Antisocial Personality Disorder/diagnosis/epidemiology; Chengdu; epidemiologic study; forensic psychiatry; substance abuse