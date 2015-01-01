|
Xie Y, Xu H, Wang B, Wu X, Tao S, Wan Y, Tao F. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e885713.
BACKGROUND: The impact of biological rhythm disorder (BRD) on the association of childhood maltreatment (CM) and suicidal behavior in adolescents remains unclear. CM increases the risk of suicidal ideation (SI), suicidal planning (SP), and suicidal attempts (SAs). There is less investigation on gender differences in CM's effects on suicidal behavior. It is unknown whether the impacts vary with different levels of BRD. AIMS: To identify gender differences in CM's effects on suicidal behavior and to investigate these impacts at different levels of BRD.
Keywords
adolescents; childhood maltreatment; suicidal ideation; biological rhythm; suicidal attempts; suicidal planning