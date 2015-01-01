Abstract

The present study aimed to examine the determinant factors of school-related gender-based violence and its socio-cultural implications for female academic fulfillment in Wolkite town secondary schools. In terms of the research approach, sequential mixed explanatory methods were used. This study took Wolkite secondary schools students and respondents (n = 215). The study results have shown that the most significant socio-cultural determinant factors for school-related gender-based violence resulted from a lack of societal motives to address the problem and gender discriminatory norms bitterly blamed. From this finding, the researcher concluded that the sociocultural practices of the patriarchal ideology that society entertains have a tremendous impact on female students being victimized by gender-based violence and their educational attainment. Policymakers should therefore have significant involvement in school-related gender-based violence.

