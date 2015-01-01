Abstract

The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic inherently changed people's lifestyles. Forty-eight days of isolation led to worsening physical fitness in addition to the development of other unhealthy habits. The aim of this study was to describe sport-related injuries in the active general population. Physical therapy centres and sports medicine clinics were contacted via e-mail, seeking patients who had sustained an injury during or immediately (up to two weeks) after the lockdown. Patients who agreed to participate completed an online survey that followed the International Olympic Committee Statement. The questionnaire focused on physical exercise habits, type of injury, location and tissue affected. A total of 51 females and 67 males (30.5, SD = 8.8 years) participated in the study. Eighty percent of the participants performed aerobic training sessions, while the rest dedicated their workouts to strength training. Two in every three injuries were located in the lower limbs, and 80% affected the musculoskeletal tissue. Of all the injuries recorded, 67% occurred during the first week after lockdown. The number of aerobic exercise sessions was positively correlated with lower limb injuries (χ(2) = 17.12, p < 0.05). Exercise habits should be considered when planning to return to a sport after a period of confinement to avoid injury.

