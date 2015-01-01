SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Trail K, Wilson MJ, Rice SM, Hunt T, Pirkis J, Seidler ZE. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(15): e9143.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph19159143

PMID

35897513

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Helplines are an accessible form of support for people struggling with difficulties in their lives and are key services in suicide prevention and intervention. Men's experiences of telephone helplines are not well understood, despite high male suicide rates.

METHODS: We conducted an online cross-sectional survey with N = 684 Australian men (aged 17-83 years, M = 50.13) using open- and closed-ended questions about their experiences of helplines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Descriptive statistics were analysed to investigate differences between men using and not using helplines. Qualitative responses were analysed using thematic analysis.

RESULTS: Within the sample, 100 men (14.6%) had used a helpline service. Men using helplines were more likely to be unemployed and in younger age brackets than those not using helplines. They were also more likely to report experiencing stressors related to COVID-19, including financial stress and job loss, perceived impact on mental health and relationship breakdown. Qualitative analysis indicated varied experiences of helplines, with men shedding light on how their interaction with a counsellor, the structure of services and their expectations of the service impacted their experience.

CONCLUSIONS: Further in-depth qualitative enquiry in this space is required, with the objective of understanding how helpline services may seek to better engage with male callers.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; COVID-19; crisis intervention; suicide prevention; help-seeking; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Pandemics; Australia/epidemiology; *Hotlines; men’s health; telephone crisis helpline

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print