Abstract

Physical bullying is prevalent among secondary school students in Vietnam, and it is thought that support from peers and teachers may make a significant contribution to lessening the problem in the country. The authors aimed to examine the association between peer support, teacher support, and physical bullying among secondary school students in Vietnam, controlling for age and sex. They also tested the moderation effects of sex on peer support, teacher support, and physical bullying. A multiple linear regression analysis was conducted, using a sample of 482 secondary students between 12 and 15 years old from three secondary schools in a big city in the country.



FINDINGS of the study revealed that support from peers and teachers was associated with significant attenuation of physical bullying among the sample in the study. Specifically, the more support from peers and teachers that there was, the less likely it was that the participants would get involved in physical bullying behavior. The findings also indicated that sex did not have the moderation effects on the relationship between peer support, teacher support, and physical bullying in the sample.



RESULTS of this study have implications for schools, teachers, and secondary school students.

Language: en