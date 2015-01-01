Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to study risk factors for developing concurrent posttraumatic stress injury (PTSI) among workers experiencing work-related musculoskeletal injury (MSI).



METHODS: A case-control study was conducted using workers' compensation data on injured workers undergoing rehabilitation programs for concurrent MSI and PTSI (cases) and MSI only (controls). A variety of measures known at the time of the compensable injury were entered into logistic regression models.



RESULTS: Of the 1948 workers included, 215 had concurrent MSI and PTSI. Concurrent MSI and PTSI were predicted by type of accident (adjusted odds ratio [OR], 25.8), experiencing fracture or dislocation fracture or dislocation (adjusted OR, 3.7), being public safety personnel (adjusted OR, 3.1), and lower level of education (adjusted OR, 1.9).



CONCLUSIONS: Experiencing a concurrent PTSI diagnosis with MSI after work-related accident and injury appears related to occupation, type of accident, and educational background.

Language: en