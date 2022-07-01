|
Citation
Rees H, Matthews J, McCarthy Persson U, Delahunt E, Boreham C, Blake C. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35902308
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Researchers have often struggled to successfully implement injury prevention strategies in real-world practice. This is despite such strategies proving successful in reducing overall injury incidence and burden. It has been hypothesised that this may be because the behavioural and contextual factors related to sports injury are not fully understood. Such factors stem from multiple key stakeholders, including the athlete. The primary aim of this study was to investigate athletes' knowledge and attitudes towards injury, injury reporting and prevention, as well as some of the barriers that may impact the future implementation of prevention strategies.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury prevention; Qualitative research; Athlete; Field hockey; Sports injury