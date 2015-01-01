Abstract

Although trauma exposure is a recognized risk factor for alcohol use, research on military populations has emphasized combat exposure, with minimal consideration of exposure to other potentially traumatic events (PTEs). We aimed to (a) identify, characterize, and quantify subgroups of service members based on PTE patterns; (b) examine associations between trauma exposure subgroups and alcohol use; and (c) examine these associations longitudinally. Data were drawn from Operation: SAFETY, a longitudinal study of health and well-being among U.S. Army Reserve/National Guard soldiers (N = 478). Exposure to 15 PTEs, including childhood maltreatment, noninterpersonal events (e.g., natural disasters, accidents), interpersonal trauma, and military-related exposures, was assessed at baseline. Latent profile analysis was conducted to characterize mutually exclusive trauma profiles; profile membership was used to longitudinally predict alcohol use in generalized estimating equation models. Four exposure profiles were identified: intimate partner violence (IPV)/combat trauma (8.4%, n = 40), combat trauma (24.7%, n = 118), childhood trauma (8.4%, n = 40), and low trauma (58.6%, n = 280). In adjusted models, compared to the low trauma profile, IPV/combat profile membership was longitudinally associated with alcohol problems, OR = 2.44, p =.005. Membership in other trauma profiles was not associated with alcohol use. Within the IPV/combat profile, men had a higher risk of frequent heavy drinking than women.



RESULTS suggest a need to comprehensively screen for lifetime PTE exposure, particularly IPV, in military populations. Given the high prevalence of nonmilitary PTEs, an inclusive, trauma-informed approach to health care and service provision is warranted.

